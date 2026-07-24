Claude voice now supports Opus and Sonnet AI models

When Anthropic first introduced voice mode last year, it was mainly aimed at providing quick answers to simple questions.

However, the company soon realized that users were employing this feature for much more complex tasks.

They were using it to solve "real business problems," something that Haiku wasn't really built for.

This led Anthropic to make voice mode available on Sonnet and Opus, models specifically designed for tackling difficult problems with more in-depth responses and actions.