Claude voice now supports Opus and Sonnet AI models
What's the story
Anthropic has announced the expansion of its Claude's voice mode to include its Opus and Sonnet models. The move comes after the initial launch of the feature with Claude Haiku, a faster but less powerful model. The company is also granting voice mode access to apps like Gmail and Slack.
User evolution
Addressing real business problems
When Anthropic first introduced voice mode last year, it was mainly aimed at providing quick answers to simple questions.
However, the company soon realized that users were employing this feature for much more complex tasks.
They were using it to solve "real business problems," something that Haiku wasn't really built for.
This led Anthropic to make voice mode available on Sonnet and Opus, models specifically designed for tackling difficult problems with more in-depth responses and actions.
Advanced capabilities
Opus and Sonnet models
The Sonnet and Opus models are designed to provide more complex responses and analyzes.
They can even take action on your behalf, like turning a conversation into a one-page pitch or rearranging calendar appointments if your train is running late.
This makes them ideal for users who need more than just quick answers from their AI assistant.
User convenience
New languages and model switching
Anthropic's voice mode also offers users the flexibility to switch between text and voice mid-conversation, as well as change models.
This means if a quick chat with Haiku sparks an idea, you can explore it further by seamlessly switching to Opus.
The company is also expanding voice mode to several new languages including French, German, Spanish, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.