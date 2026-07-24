'Charging...': Abhijeet Dipke shares IV drip photo before nationwide protest
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has shared a photograph of him on X with the caption "Charging up" after he had to briefly leave the protest site at Jantar Mantar due to health issues. On Thursday, Dipke had informed supporters about his illness, revealing that he was suffering from fever and body pain but continued participating in the protest with painkillers.
Twitter Post
Check post here
Charging up pic.twitter.com/NRStDDiRcv— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 23, 2026
Protest expansion
CJP's nationwide protest call against minister Pradhan
The CJP has called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
"Every district, one day, one demand," the CJP's post read, with a call to "stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality across India."
It also asked local organizers to coordinate with student unions and other organizations and obtain the necessary permissions.
"In front of full gathering, read out the students' demands aloud," it said.
Ongoing agitation
CJP will meet Union ministers today
The CJP will meet Union ministers at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday after the Centre agreed to hold discussions at a neutral venue, one of the key demands of the CJP for a meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 12:30pm.
Ahead of the meeting, CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said the protest will persist until Pradhan resigns.