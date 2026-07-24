'Charging...': Abhijeet Dipke shares IV drip photo before nationwide protest 

The CJP has called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

"Every district, one day, one demand," the CJP's post read, with a call to "stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality across India."

It also asked local organizers to coordinate with student unions and other organizations and obtain the necessary permissions.

"In front of full gathering, read out the students' demands aloud," it said.