US citizen, Khalistani arrested trying to enter from Nepal illegally
What's the story
Security forces in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district foiled an infiltration bid from Nepal, arresting five people including a wanted terrorist and a United States citizen. The arrested were identified as Vikramjit Singh, a member of the pro-Khalistan outfit Waris Punjab De, and Manveer Singh Dhillon, a US national from Punjab's Moga district. They were apprehended while trying to enter India through the Rupaidiha border post.
Accused apprehended
3 Indians arrested for facilitating illegal entry
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police also arrested three Indian nationals: Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar. They are accused of facilitating the illegal entry of Singh and Dhillon into India.
Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed the arrests, saying, "Five people have been arrested, including two individuals who were infiltrators without valid documents."
Criminal background
Singh wanted in police station attack case
Singh is wanted in a 2023 attack on a police station in Punjab. Preliminary questioning revealed that he had been on the run for several days.
Dhillon is suspected to have entered India through Nepal without a visa to evade law enforcement scrutiny, Srivastava said.
Their identities and alleged links to Waris Punjab De were confirmed during verification and questioning by authorities.
Legal proceedings
Case registered against Khalistani, US citizen
A case has been registered against Singh and Dhillon under relevant provisions at Rupaidiha police station.
This incident comes days after another man claiming to be a US citizen, Jordan Brown, was arrested by SSB in Maharajganj district while trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents.
Brown had identified himself as a resident of California, United States.