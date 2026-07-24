US citizen, Khalistani arrested trying to enter from Nepal illegally

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police also arrested three Indian nationals: Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar. They are accused of facilitating the illegal entry of Singh and Dhillon into India.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed the arrests, saying, "Five people have been arrested, including two individuals who were infiltrators without valid documents."