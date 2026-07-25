One Indian killed in ship attack in Black Sea
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that an Indian national was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea. The incident occurred on July 18 when the MV OMORFI was reportedly attacked while reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters. The MEA expressed its deepest condolences to the victim's family and said that there were 10 crew members on board at the time, including three Indians.
Security appeal
MEA calls for safe maritime navigation
The MEA has condemned the attack on commercial shipping and called it a "matter of serious concern."
It stressed that such incidents threaten the freedom of navigation and international commerce.
The ministry also urged all parties involved to meet their international responsibilities in keeping maritime navigation safe and secure.
Diplomatic efforts
Indian mission in Russia contacted relevant authorities
The Indian mission in Russia has contacted the relevant authorities and is working to provide all possible help to the affected family.
The news of the attack on MV OMORFI follows a similar incident on July 19, when four Indian crew members were killed in an attack on Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo shortly after it left a Ukrainian port.