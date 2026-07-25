Gashmeer Mahajani to make production debut with Marathi film
What's the story
Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, known for projects like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Gunaah, is set to make his debut as a producer in the Marathi film industry. His first production, a romantic action drama, will be announced within a week, reported Variety India. The film will star Mahajani and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles.
Content innovation
Mahajani aims to present bold and fresh story
While the plot of Mahajani's Marathi production is still under wraps, he has expressed a desire to push boundaries with his storytelling.
He wants to present a story that is bold in its storytelling and fresh for Marathi audiences.
This film will also mark the first time he shares screen space with Tamhankar.
Career highlights
Looking at Mahajani's career
Mahajani has a rich history in Marathi cinema, having acted in films like Deool Band (2015), Bonus (2020), and Sarsenapati Hambirrao (2020).
He made his Hindi film debut with Muskurake Dekh Zara (2010) and later appeared in Panipat (2019).
He also headlined Vishal Furia's Chhorii 2 (2025), which co-starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Goyal, and Soha Ali Khan.
Television roles
His work in TV and reality shows
Apart from films, Mahajani has also made a name for himself on television.
He is currently busy with the finite TV show 108 Base Hospital Uri, where he plays an Army officer and surgeon opposite Erica Fernandes.
He has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.
Tamhankar's films
Recent work of Tamhankar
Tamhankar, meanwhile, was recently seen in the Marathi film Tumbadchi Manjula in May 2026. The film was a remake of the Kannada hit Su From So.
She also featured in the Marathi film Bol Bol Rani.
She also played an important part in Nagraj Manjule's series Matka King, led by Vijay Varma.
It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.