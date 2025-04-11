'Chhorii 2' review: Visually stunning, but extremely undercooked and uneven
What's the story
Vishal Furia's tense horror drama Chhorii took me by immense surprise in 2021.
It was well-acted, had a powerful (even if slightly outlandish) central twist, and the horror elements were neatly embedded in the narrative.
Chhorii 2, however, cannot hold a light to its predecessor.
It's visually stunning, and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers a committed performance, but it still leaves a lot to be desired.
Premise
Picks up from where the first part ended
Chhorii 2, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is set seven years after the harrowing events of the first film.
Sakshi (Bharuccha) is building her life with her daughter Ishani.
However, one day, seven-year-old Ishani is kidnapped and taken back to her father Rajbir's village, where a conniving, eerie cult has sinister plans for her and Sakshi.
Will Sakshi save herself and her daughter?
#1
Doesn't have enough meat to justify the runtime
Most of the over two-hour-long runtime is wasted in similar conversations, and after the first thirty minutes, the movie begins to move in circles.
The most meaty and impactful sequences happen in the beginning and the climax, while several other scenes are predictable or just bland.
Despite the same team, Chhorii 2 can't replicate the thrill, vitality, and gravitas of the original.
#2
Soha Ali Khan's presence does nothing to uplift film
Soha Ali Khan essays Daasi, a member of the cult tasked with caring for Ishani before she's handed over to the cult's leader.
Khan tries, and her Haryanvi is consistent, but she doesn't come close to the terrific Mita Vashisht, who was among Chhorii's central antagonists.
Gashmeer Mahajani plays a police officer and Sakshi's close friend, but his character doesn't leave an impact, either.
#3
Will the horror elements please show up?
While Chhorii had some creepy, unsettling scenes (especially the ones showing deceased kids hiding in shadows), Chhorii 2 immensely disappoints on the horror front.
It has only a few "spooky" scenes, and even those may slightly scare kids but not adults.
Immature and juvenile, they don't do the film any favors and leave you feeling cheated.
Wasn't this supposed to be a horror film?
#4
What works: The gorgeous visual design will impress you
Coming to what works, Furia's movie has stunning, awe-inspiring visual and production design, and you may want to pause a few scenes to take it all in.
In some ways, it's reminiscent of Netflix's Bulbbul.
The team plays with colors masterfully (especially red and black), and a scene featuring Sakshi's loosening grip on reality in a suffocating cave is particularly laudable.
#5
Offers some gripping, engaging scenes
The film has some strong scenes showcasing Sakshi stumbling upon mirages and illusions.
It's one of the most alluring, interesting aspects of the franchise and is used as effectively in the sequel as in the first part.
Some haunting dialogues will also stay with me.
For instance, irritated by her inquisitive self, Daasi tells Ishani, "Itne sawaal to koi mard bhi nahi karta."
Verdict
Can skip this one; 2/5 stars
The movie needed a better pace, tighter narrative, less predictability, and sharper execution.
It weaves a somewhat fascinating world that seems reminiscent of the classic "monsters always get defeated" trope of fairy tales.
It keeps consistently trying with its visual imagery and strong social message (mostly carried forward from the previous film), but overall, it misses the mark.
An underwhelming offering.
2/5 stars.