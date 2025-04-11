What's the story

Vishal Furia's tense horror drama Chhorii took me by immense surprise in 2021.

It was well-acted, had a powerful (even if slightly outlandish) central twist, and the horror elements were neatly embedded in the narrative.

Chhorii 2, however, cannot hold a light to its predecessor.

It's visually stunning, and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers a committed performance, but it still leaves a lot to be desired.