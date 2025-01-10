What's the story

Fateh, co-written and directed by Sonu Sood, feels like an overwhelming mish-mash of several action-thrillers with a heavy dose of cybercrime.

Unfortunately, for all its slick action and the fast-paced first half, the film is painfully predictable and will remind you of several other films/shows about cybercrime.

At 130 minutes, it may not be too long, but it fails to offer anything new.