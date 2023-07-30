Radhika Apte to Mrunal Thakur: Bride lineup from #MadeInHeaven2

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 30, 2023

'Made In Heaven' S02 is set to premiere on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video

Fans are eagerly counting down the days for the highly-anticipated second installment of the Amazon Prime Video series, Made In Heaven—set to premiere on August 10. As the excitement builds up, the makers on Sunday unveiled the show's radiant lineup of brides for this season. From Radhika Apte to Mrunal Thakur, here are all the actors who will grace season two with their presence.

Why does this story matter?

The show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti returns on popular demand with an ensemble cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Kanmani, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. Four years ago, when season one premiered, fans fell in love with Made In Heaven for its unique focus: intricacies behind uber-luxurious and extravagant weddings and personal and societal issues.

Thakur and Apte

In a series of pictures featuring the brides, the first one to catch your eye is Thakur. Dressed in a stunning traditional red lehenga, her look is reminiscent of the one she donned in the recently released Netflix's Lust Stories 2. In the second picture, we see Apte looking radiant as she smiles brightly. She portrays a Maharashtrian bride—wearing a garland and golden jewelry.

Shibani Akhtar and Sarah Jane Dias

Audiences will also get to see Farhan Akhtar's wife and host-singer-actor, Shibani Akhtar. In gold-black western attire, she exudes goddess vibes and stands out among all, as the picture depicts her as a bride riding a horse. Furthermore, actor Sarah Jane Dias—known for her roles in Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum and Angry Indian Goddesses—will be seen portraying a Christian bride in season two.

Elnaaz Norouzi and Zayn Khan

Next up, we meet Elnaaz Norouzi and Zayn Khan! Norouzi—an Iranian-born actor-model—gained fame as one of the leads in the massively popular Netflix series Sacred Games. In Made In Heaven S02, she will be seen as a sassy bride in an extravagant sequin saree. On the other hand, Khan, renowned for her role in Monica, O My Darling, will portray a traditional Rajasthani bride.

Naina Sareen, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and Sheena Khalid

The lineup of brides continues with Naina Sareen, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and Sheena Khalid. For those unaware, Gulshan Devaiah's ex-wife, Tziafeta, is part of season two and looks absolutely splendid in her traditional avatar. Meanwhile, both Khalid and Sareen are also exuding goddess-like vibes in their respective wedding attires, adding to the remarkable allure and charm of the brides in Made In Heaven Season 2.

