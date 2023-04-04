Entertainment

Samantha commented on Naga Chaitanya's dating life? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 12:39 pm 1 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lashed out at a media portal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought after actors in India. The Family Man actor has been very vocal about her personal life—be it her divorce from Naga Chaitanya or her battle with myositis. Recently, Great Andhra posted an article claiming Prabhu's reaction to Chaitanya's dating life. Now, Prabhu has lashed out at the portal for spreading a lie.

This is what Prabhu said

Rumors are rife that Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are dating and the duo has been spotted together. The portal claimed that Prabhu took a dig at Chaitanya's love life. She took to Twitter and wrote, "I never said this!!" Many times, celebrities have called out portals for spreading lies and creating controversies. The portal is yet to speak on the fiasco.

