Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to be a Baisakhi release

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 20, 2021, 12:18 pm

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has Aamir Khan in the titular role

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been in the making for a long time. Initially, the film was supposed to have a Christmas release like many of Khan's projects in the past, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, derailing the original plan. Then the makers targeted a Valentine's Day 2022 premiere, but now it'll hit theaters on April 14.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Laal Singh Chaddha is an important film for Khan, as his last release was the much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan (2018). It turned out to be a disaster. So to be in the league, he has to deliver a strong film. Also, it would be interesting to see Khan's transformation after Dangal and Ghajini, as his character in the film will span across five decades.

Information

Along with the announcement, a new poster was also shared

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform that the Advait Chandan-directorial will release in cinema halls on the occasion of Baisakhi. Along with the announcement, he also posted a photo where we can see Kapoor Khan resting her head on Khan's shoulder.

Twitter Post

Check out the news here

Clash

April is choked with other high-profile releases, like 'Dhaakad', 'Mayday'

Now that Laal Singh Chaddha is an April outing, it will have a direct clash with KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, which releases on the same day. The other releases that month are R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (April 1), followed by Dhaakad featuring Kangana Ranaut (April 8). Lastly, Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, arrives on April 29.

Information

'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' release reason behind the delay?

Earlier, while talking about the delay, senior distributor Raj Bansal had said, "The film is definitely getting pushed to April but the date isn't clear." The reason behind this move is probably the lack of a clear run for the movie. To give clarity, February will see the premiere of two other biggies, Gangubai Kathiawadi (February 18) and Ranveer Singh-led Jayeshbhai Jordaar (February 25).

Fact

This is what we know of the film

Now that we have an official date, let's run through what we know of the film. While Khan plays the titular role, Kapoor Khan will be his love interest. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya, who's making his Bollywood debut with this film, will be taking over the character of Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue. News has it that Mona Singh would portray Khan's mother in the film.