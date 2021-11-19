'Animal': After Republic Day 2023, Ranbir books Independence Day week

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will now release on August 11, 2023

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll! Just yesterday, it was announced that the star will greet fans with his Luv Ranjan-helmed untitled film on Republic Day 2023. Now, makers of his crime drama Animal have booked the Independence Day week of 2023 for its worldwide release. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, the venture is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The ambitious project was announced earlier this year with an intriguing announcement teaser. Then in March, co-producer T-Series had announced the film is scheduled for a Dussehra 2022 release. Now, the date has been changed. While not much is known about the plot, the teaser had given Western film vibes with the sounds of cowboy-like whistles playing and rampant gunshots firing in the background.

The crime drama will hit theaters on August 11, 2023

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Kabir Singh director wrote, "New release date for ANIMAL 11th Aug 2023 (sic)." The same announcement was made by Bhushan Kumar-headed T-Series on Instagram. With this, makers have booked a popular slot. As the audience flocks cinema halls during holidays, Independence Day week will be beneficial for the team. However, it might soon find competition.

Kapoor has 'Shamshera,' 'Brahmastra' waiting for release

For example, Kapoor's other venture with Ranjan is releasing on January 26, 2023, the same day as Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's actioner Fighter. However, before Animal or even his untitled romantic comedy releases, the Barfi star will step into period film avatar in Shamshera. The Yash Raj Films venture is coming out in March next year. Kapoor's much-delayed drama, Brahmastra, is also in waiting.

More and more biggies are booking 2023 slots

The last two years have been tough for the cine world with theaters getting completely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The viral attack also affected the shooting schedule of every major production, thereby forcing postponements. But Bollywood is coming alive with big films booking various 2023 dates. Apart from Kapoor's venture and Fighter, we have Shahid Kapoor's Bull also releasing in April.