'Brahmastra': Ranbir and Alia to shoot last schedule in Budapest

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 07:15 pm

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will resume the shoot for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Budapest this August. The last schedule of this much-anticipated and much-delayed drama will start in Hungary's capital at the end of that month. Reports suggest that the entire cast and crew will be vaccinated before jetting off. The shooting that re-started in February 2021, was halted after Kapoor contracted COVID-19.

After Kapoor, Bhatt also contracted the virus, delaying schedule further

The shoot then got further delayed after Bhatt, Kapoor's girlfriend, also contracted the contagious virus. Soon after the two lead actors recovered, Maharashtra government announced a state wide lockdown in April, restricting all kinds of shoots to curb the virus spread. The makers will now have to wait till restrictions on international travel are lifted around August, to kick off the last schedule.

Makers had recently gotten teasers, motion posters CBFC approved

The sci-fi venture, which is being backed by Karan Johar, had recently gotten 10 teasers and 13 motion posters approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The teasers were approved in several Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali, all with a universal rating. So, promotional events are expected anytime now. Brahmastra might get a summer 2022 release.

'Brahmastra' is a part of trilogy Mukerji is working on

It also might release in 3D. The film, with which Mukerji also turned a producer, will be a part of a trilogy that he reportedly has been working on since his last outing. Apart from Bhatt and Kapoor, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. It will also reportedly have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Kapoor and Bhatt have many projects in the pipeline

For now, Bhatt is looking forward to resuming shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, whose theatrical release has been confirmed. Her RRR will also hit the big screen soon. She has also started "prep" for her role in the upcoming dark comedy, Darlings. Kapoor, on other hand, will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's next co-starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.