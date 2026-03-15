Govt notifies Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026: How it'll help industry

The Indian government has notified the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The new rules were introduced after extensive stakeholder consultations. The Ministry of Power said the amendments aim to "remove interpretational ambiguities, improve ease of doing business for industry, and align the captive generation framework with India's energy transition and industrial growth objectives." The primary goal is to simplify the process for industries to generate electricity for their own consumption.

Regulatory alignment Aligning captive generation with industrial energy needs The amendments to the Electricity Rules, 2005, align the captive generation regime with modern corporate structures and evolving industrial energy needs. This is particularly relevant as companies are increasingly investing in non-fossil fuel-based captive power projects. The changes also clarify ownership provisions, simplify rules for group captive arrangements, and establish a clear verification mechanism to reduce regulatory ambiguity and disputes.

Power policy Recognizing the importance of captive power generation The Ministry of Power has emphasized that captive power generation has been a key enabling provision under the Electricity Act, 2003. The National Electricity Policy, 2005 recognized captive generation as an important mechanism for ensuring reliable and cost-effective electricity supply to industry. The release further stated that captive power has supported industrial growth by enabling industries to mitigate supply constraints and manage electricity cost volatility.

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Rule highlights Ensuring clarity in ownership verification The amendments clarify ownership to include subsidiaries, holding companies and other subsidiaries of the holding company that establishes a captive generating plant. This ensures legitimate captive investments by corporate groups are not denied captive status due to organizational structuring. The verification of captive status will be done for the entire financial year, ensuring clarity and uniformity in implementation.

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Project adaptability Flexibility for group captive projects The amendments also provide greater flexibility in the operation of group captive projects established through an Association of Persons (AoP). Captive users can draw power based on their operational requirements, subject to overall compliance with statutory ownership and consumption conditions. Consumption exceeding the proportionate entitlement of an individual user won't disqualify captive status for the plant but will still count toward collective captive consumption qualifying requirement of the group.