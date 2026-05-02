Eating at Andhra Pradesh hotels is about to become costlier

The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has announced plans to increase menu prices by up to 10%. The move comes after a major spike in commercial cooking gas cylinder costs, which has severely impacted the hospitality industry. The association's president R V Swamy said hotel owners are facing heavy losses due to rising input costs and have no option but to raise menu prices.

Price hike Prices of commercial LPG cylinders hiked by ₹993 The Indian government has hiked the price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹993. In Hyderabad, the cost per cylinder now stands at nearly ₹3,315. The steep increase is attributed to rising global energy prices amid the West Asia conflict. Swamy said commercial gas prices have increased cumulatively by nearly ₹1,303 in just three months.

Broader impact PNG users also affected Swamy highlighted that not just LPG users but those using Piped Natural Gas (PNG) are also bearing the brunt of global energy market fluctuations. He said gas is the main fuel for the hospitality sector and its skyrocketing prices are making daily operations unsustainable. Apart from fuel costs, Swamy said the industry is also grappling with rising costs of essential commodities like edible oils and provisions.

Advertisement