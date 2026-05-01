What Tim Cook wants Apple's incoming CEO to focus on

As Tim Cook prepares to hand over the reins of Apple to John Ternus, he has shared some valuable advice. Speaking during Apple's second-quarter earnings call, Cook said that one of the most important decisions Ternus will have to make is where to spend his time. He emphasized that it should be where it would benefit both the company and its users the most.

First appearance Ternus makes Wall Street cameo During the earnings call, Apple introduced Ternus early in the discussion, with Cook acknowledging the upcoming leadership transition, offering praise, and then handing him the floor for a short statement. In his remarks, Ternus thanked Cook and long-term shareholders, highlighted Apple's strong financial discipline under Cook's leadership, and signaled that this approach would continue. He also pointed to an "incredible roadmap" ahead for the company. This marks Ternus's first public appearance following the leadership transition announcement.

Performance review Apple's financial growth under Cook's leadership Under Cook's leadership, Apple has witnessed a massive increase in its market cap and annual revenue. The company's market value has increased by over 1,000%, and its annual revenue has nearly quadrupled to $416 billion last year. This financial success comes as Cook prepares for his transition out of the CEO role later this year.

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Future hurdles Preparing for the AI challenge Ternus, who joined Apple in 2011 and is currently its senior VP of hardware engineering, will inherit a company at the peak of its financial success. However, he will also face new challenges, such as defining Apple's long-term AI strategy. Cook stressed that products that enrich lives should remain Apple's "north star," as Ternus prepares for his new role in September.

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Financial achievements Apple's Q2 FY2026 in numbers Apple's second-quarter earnings call revealed a 17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in quarterly sales to $111.2 billion. The company's net income also rose by 19% to $29.5 billion. The iPhone was the top performer, raking in $56.9 billion in revenue, a 21% increase since the launch of the iPhone 17e series in March this year.