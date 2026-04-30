'Even Brian Lara would have...': Dinesh Karthik praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has drawn a parallel between West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik also compared Sooryavanshi's fearless batting style to that of former India opener Virender Sehwag. The young prodigy has been breaking records in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He currently has 400 runs at a staggering strike rate of 238.09.

Power-hitting 'Brian Lara would have been pleased...' Karthik highlighted a specific trait in Sooryavanshi's game that he believes even a legend like Lara would have loved to possess during his playing days. "Brian Lara would have been pleased had he had Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's power-hitting," Karthik said. He added, "He was a genius, but his backlift was slightly different. His was high as well, but when Sooryavanshi brings the bat down, he generates a lot of power."

Fearlessness Sooryavanshi isn't intimidated by big names Karthik also emphasized that Sooryavanshi isn't intimidated by his opponents' reputation. He is fearless while taking on even the best bowlers in the world. This "fearless" brand of cricket is reminiscent of Sehwag in his prime. Karthik said, "In terms of fearlessness, he is a lot like Viru [Sehwag]. He was the same. The bigger the bowler, the more Sehwag wanted to hit him into space."

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