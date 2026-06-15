Four new Vedanta stocks debut on Dalal Street after demerger

Share distribution

Demerged companies see positive opening

Under the 1:1 demerger scheme, shareholders will get one share each of the demerged companies for every one share they hold in Vedanta Ltd. On their debut, shares of Vedanta Aluminium were listed at ₹522 on NSE and ₹527 on BSE. Meanwhile, Vedanta Power opened at ₹41.8 (NSE) and ₹41.3 (BSE); Vedanta Oil & Gas debuted at ₹38 (NSE) and ₹39 (BSE); while Vedanta Iron And Steel opened at ₹20 (NSE) and ₹21 (BSE).