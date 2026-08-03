Alibaba unveils its most powerful AI model yet
What's the story
Alibaba has unveiled its largest and most capable artificial intelligence (AI) model, Qwen3.8-Max. The new model comes with a whopping 2.4 trillion parameters. It is only slightly smaller than domestic rival Moonshot AI's Kimi K3, which boasts an impressive 2.8 trillion parameters. However, it's important to note that a higher number of parameters doesn't necessarily mean better performance for an AI model.
Industry trend
Parameter count has become a closely watched metric
The parameter count has become a closely watched metric of the computing and data scale behind advanced AI systems.
Chinese tech companies are keen on publishing this number to gain traction among developers.
Unlike their Western counterparts like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google who don't disclose parameter counts for their closed-source models, these Chinese firms prefer open-weight models with downloadable learned settings for system adaptation or operation.
Model comparison
Qwen3.8-Max ranks 2nd globally for visual analysis
Qwen3.8-Max was unveiled on Arena.AI, a crowdsourced model-comparison platform, where it instantly became the highest-ranking Chinese model for text models.
However, it still lags behind Claude Fable 5 and three Opus variants from Anthropic in this category.
On the other hand, when it comes to analyzing images and other visual material, Qwen3.8-Max ranks second globally on Arena.AI's leaderboard, only behind a variant of Claude Fable 5.
Model features
Qwen3.8-Max, Kimi K3 can process up to 1 million tokens
Both Qwen3.8-Max and Kimi K3 can handle text, images, and video while processing up to 1 million tokens at a time.
Tokens are data chunks that can be parts of words or short words. A high token count means the model can process large amounts of information in one go.
Alibaba revealed its model employs a "mixture-of-experts" design which splits work among specialized parts instead of activating the entire system for every request, reducing costs and response delays.
Project completion
Qwen3.8-Max completed a software-engineering project in just 16 days
Alibaba also revealed that Qwen3.8-Max was able to complete a software-engineering project in just 16 days.
The tech giant plans to release the model next week through Alibaba Cloud's Model Studio platform, further pushing the boundaries of AI technology and its applications in various fields.