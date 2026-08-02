OTT: When, where to watch Shahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2'
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will reportedly debut on Netflix on August 14. The film was released in theaters on June 19 and has emerged as one of the year's most successful Hindi films. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it resonated with audiences and is expected to reach even more viewers through its upcoming digital release.
Film overview
Plot of 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, introduces a new set of characters and a fresh relationship drama.
The story revolves around Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), who travel to Sicily to escape family pressure.
Their plans go awry when Diya asks her friend Ally (Sanon) to test Kunal's loyalty by flirting with him, leading to an emotionally complicated triangle.
The film also stars Tiku Talsania in a key role.
Film success
Box office collection of 'Cocktail 2'
Despite receiving mixed reviews, Cocktail 2 has performed well at the box office.
The film reportedly earned around ₹143.51 crore worldwide, with ₹109.55 crore gross in India and ₹33.96 crore from overseas markets.
It was produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan as writers.