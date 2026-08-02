OTT: When, where to watch Shahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2'

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, introduces a new set of characters and a fresh relationship drama.

The story revolves around Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), who travel to Sicily to escape family pressure.

Their plans go awry when Diya asks her friend Ally (Sanon) to test Kunal's loyalty by flirting with him, leading to an emotionally complicated triangle.

The film also stars Tiku Talsania in a key role.