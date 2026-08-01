US, Israel plan bombing campaign against Iran's energy infrastructure: Report
What's the story
The United States and Israel are reportedly planning a bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy infrastructure. The strikes could take place over the weekend, CBS News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. However, US President Donald Trump has not yet given his final approval for the operation. According to multiple US sources, officials have been discussing completing the operation before financial markets open on Monday.
Economic concerns
Operation could be concluded before financial markets open on Monday
The report quoted sources as saying that Israeli officials are aware of the plans and are working closely with the United States.
The operation could be concluded before financial markets open on Monday, but no firm timeline has been finalized yet.
This would be one of the harshest campaigns against Iranian energy infrastructure during the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Israeli stance
Israel unaware of any decision to restart full military operations
Meanwhile, an Israeli official told CBS News that Israel is unaware of any decision to restart full military operations or join any actions against Iran.
The development comes after Trump warned on Friday that Iran could be hit "very hard."
He said, "We'll be hitting him very hard and, you know, at some point they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore.'"
Escalating conflict
Trump orders preparations for fresh military offensive against Iran
The Wall Street Journal also reported that Trump had ordered preparations for a fresh military offensive aimed at pressuring Tehran into surrender.
The operation could begin as early as this weekend.
The conflict started on February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, and both sides have continued to exchange attacks since then.