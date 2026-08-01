1.12cr names removed from electoral rolls in 10 states, UTs
What's the story
Over 1.12 crore names have been removed from the electoral rolls in 10 states and Union Territories under Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The highest deletions were in Andhra Pradesh, with nearly 45 lakh names removed, followed by Haryana, where over 33 lakh were deleted. More deletions are expected as Karnataka and Telangana prepare to release their draft rolls soon.
Upcoming revisions
Major urban centers to see significant deletions
Karnataka and Telangana are among the states that will soon release their draft rolls, with major deletions expected.
The SIR exercise covers over 36 crore electors in 19 states and UTs.
Major urban centers like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai are also likely to see significant deletions due to work-related migration and frequent residential changes.
Deletion statistics
Deletion rates in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana
Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of deletions, with a deletion rate of over 10%, with 44.89 lakh names removed from a pre-SIR electorate of 4.16 crore.
The deletions include 22 lakh in the "absent/shifted" category and 15.22 lakh deaths.
Haryana follows with a deletion rate of over 16%, removing 33.8 lakh names from its pre-SIR roll of 1.72 crore voters.
Publication timeline
Final electoral rolls to be published between September-December
The final electoral rolls for SIR 3.0 states and UTs will be published between September and December, according to the Election Commission's schedule.
The ECI has revised timelines and granted extensions in several states for various reasons, including requests from Chief Electoral Officers and representations by state governments seeking relaxations from the Supreme Court.