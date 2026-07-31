Who is Noida woman booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi
What's the story
A Zero FIR has been filed against Ruchika Singh, a resident of Noida, for allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FIR was filed at the Expressway police station in Noida following a complaint by Smriti Singh, a Ghaziabad resident. According to the complainant, the accused used "abusive and objectionable" language against PM Modi during the protest at Jantar Mantar, thereby hurting the dignity of the constitutional office of the prime minister.
Legal proceedings
FIR registered under BNS
The complaint also alleged that Singh allegedly used abusive and objectionable language about PM Modi on social media, which not only "undermined the dignity of the constitutional office" but also "deliberately intended to spread hatred and disrupt public peace," The Indian Express reported
The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against her under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
These include intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief and defamation.
Protest details
Details of the case
TOI reported that as per information gathered from people familiar with Singh, she works at a salon and lives in Sector 168, Noida.
She was allegedly filmed during the protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Zero FIR allows complaints to be registered at any police station regardless of jurisdiction; it will now be transferred to Delhi Police for further investigation.
Legal concerns
Delhi Police registered case against X
This move comes after the Delhi Police registered a case against X for allegedly objectionable and defamatory posts about Modi on the platform.
They sought the removal of "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" from social media platforms.
The Indian Express reported that the police have identified 450 accounts that shared alleged deepfake videos during protests demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over competitive exam irregularities.