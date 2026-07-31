Who is Noida woman booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi 

The complaint also alleged that Singh allegedly used abusive and objectionable language about PM Modi on social media, which not only "undermined the dignity of the constitutional office" but also "deliberately intended to spread hatred and disrupt public peace," The Indian Express reported

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against her under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

These include intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief and defamation.