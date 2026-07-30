Russia launches missile, drone attacks across Ukraine after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
What's the story
A series of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine have left eight people dead, including two children. The strikes come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning of a "massive attack" from Russia, which he had issued earlier this week. It also comes after Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC to urge the US to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptor missiles.
Attack impact
Missile strikes residential building in Ukraine
Among the dead were two girls, aged five and 12, who were killed when a ballistic missile struck a private house in a village near Kryvyi Rih.
The attack also left eight others injured, including two children.
In Kyiv, one person was killed and three non-residential buildings were set ablaze.
Poltava's mayor also confirmed one death after an attack on a Nova Poshta postal terminal.
Widespread damage
Explosions reported in Lviv; Poland deploys military aircraft
Explosions were heard in Lviv, where residential buildings were damaged and people were injured.
The city's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said some residents were trapped under a building but were helping rescuers to clear the rubble.
Graphic video from Radushne village showed bodies strewn amid a shattered building, with fires still burning. Two women could be heard speaking. "We've pulled one child out. There are still some lying over there."
Poland has deployed its military aircraft as a precautionary measure.
Retailer attack
Warehouse for the retailer Wildberries caught fire
Hours before the attack, Zelenskyy claimed he had received a report from his air force that Russia was preparing a "massive attack" on all regions.
"There is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight," Zelenskyy warned.
In Russia, a warehouse for the retailer Wildberries caught fire in the western city of Penza after a Ukrainian drone attack.
One person was injured at a Wildberries facility, and about 200 people were evacuated from the site.