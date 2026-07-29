'Apple Upgrade' launched: What will it cost to lease devices?

Under the Apple Upgrade program, the monthly subscription costs for different iPhone models on a 24-month leasing plan are as follows:

The iPhone 17 Pro comes at $31.99/month while the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at $34.99/month.

The more affordable options like iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17e are available for $28.99/month, $22.99/month, and $17.99/month, respectively, under this scheme.

Each of these is the base model. Also, if you prefer a 12-month plan, those are also available.