'Apple Upgrade' launched: What will it cost to lease devices?
What's the story
Apple has launched a new leasing program called 'Apple Upgrade,' allowing customers to acquire its products through affordable monthly subscriptions. The program covers a wide range of Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. The subscription costs vary based on the model and lease term chosen by the customer.
iPhone pricing
Costs for different iPhone models
Under the Apple Upgrade program, the monthly subscription costs for different iPhone models on a 24-month leasing plan are as follows:
The iPhone 17 Pro comes at $31.99/month while the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at $34.99/month.
The more affordable options like iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17e are available for $28.99/month, $22.99/month, and $17.99/month, respectively, under this scheme.
Each of these is the base model. Also, if you prefer a 12-month plan, those are also available.
iPad and Mac pricing
What about the iPads?
For the iPad range, a 36-month leasing plan under Apple Upgrade will cost you $15.99/month for the 11-inch iPad Air.
The larger 13-inch variant costs $19.99/month while the Pro models are priced at $24.99/month (11-inch) and $30.99/month (13-inch).
The iPad mini costs $11.99/month.
Again, these are prices for the base models. Also, if you prefer a shorter lease term, you can choose a 24-month plan, though it comes with higher monthly payments.
Macs
Pricing for different Macs
The MacBook Air starts at $24.99/month for its 13-inch model on a 36-month lease, with higher-end versions costing more per month due to upgraded specs like RAM or storage options chosen by customers.
The Apple Upgrade program also includes desktop models such as iMac or Mac Studio. The price starts at $28.99/month for the iMac and $48.99/month for the Mac Studio.
Watch pricing
Leasing plan for Apple Watches
The Apple Upgrade program also covers the latest Apple Watch models.
The Series 11 (42mm) is available for $11.99/month on a 24-month leasing plan, while the larger 46mm variant costs slightly more at $12.85/month under this scheme.
The premium Ultra model comes with a higher price tag of $24.99/month.
You can also enroll in a 12-month lease.