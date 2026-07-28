Amazon plans to launch over 5,100 satellites for mobile connectivity
What's the story
Amazon has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to operate a new network of 5,105 satellites. The ambitious project aims to provide mobile phone connectivity, with launches planned from 2028 onward. The move comes after Amazon's acquisition of Globalstar's satellite operations, which currently provides emergency connectivity for Apple iPhones and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.
Strategic expansion
Competing with SpaceX
The FCC filing also revealed Amazon's plans to use Globalstar's radio spectrum for its expanded services.
The company intends to integrate these services with Leo, its broadband internet satellite network.
This strategic move is likely to intensify competition with SpaceX, which has been a major player in the satellite internet and satellite-to-mobile services market.
Hurdles ahead
Challenges in launching satellites
The road ahead isn't all smooth for Amazon. The company doesn't have its own fleet of rockets to launch these satellites.
It had initially planned to rely on Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, but the launch of its New Glenn rocket has been delayed due to an anomaly that destroyed its launch pad in May.
Connectivity goals
Connecting the unconnected
Amazon's proposed satellite network is designed to provide global coverage for calls, texts, and data.
The company hopes to connect areas where regular networks don't reach.
It is working with mobile operators around the world and has already started making over 15 satellites a week. Currently, it has nearly 400 satellites in orbit as part of this ambitious project.