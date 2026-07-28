Trump orders 250 Cadillac Escalade SUVs for presidential motorcade
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has revealed that the White House has placed an order for 250 Cadillac Escalade SUVs to be added to its presidential motorcade. The announcement was made during a speech at General Motors' Milford Proving Ground in Michigan. "We ordered, I think, 250 Escalades, right? We ordered 250 Escalades... We look sharp in those Escalades," Trump said at the event.
Historic visit
First presidential visit to GM's Milford Proving Ground
Trump's visit to GM's Milford Proving Ground was a historic one, as it was the first time a sitting US president had visited the century-old facility.
The private vehicle testing ground is where the automaker develops and validates new technologies and vehicles.
During his visit, Trump witnessed a drag race, inspected several GM models such as Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac CELESTIQ, and delivered a speech lasting more than an hour.
Manufacturing commitment
GM hosted Trump at the Proving Ground
General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra welcomed Trump and other officials at the event.
The company also highlighted its investment of over $16 billion in US manufacturing as well as research and development this year.
In his speech, Trump praised models like Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Hummer, Escalade and thanked GM's workforce for their contribution to America's manufacturing sector.
Presidential ride
Cadillac Escalade is flagship SUV of the brand
Launched in 1998, the Cadillac Escalade is the flagship SUV of Cadillac's lineup. It is also the brand behind "The Beast," the US presidential limousine.
The 2026 model of this luxury SUV has a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price in the low $90,000 range while higher-spec variants cost well over $100,000.