Kapil Sibal donates ₹1cr to fund legal aid for students
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Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has donated ₹1 crore to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) fund. The fund will provide legal aid to protesters arrested by Delhi Police during recent protests over exam paper leaks. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das expressed concerns about possible criminal cases against students across India despite assurances from the central government.
Legal aid appeal
Sibal calls on advocates to support cause
Sibal confirmed his financial contribution to the CJP fund and called on advocates across India to support this cause.
He said, "I have said that wherever peaceful protests have taken place in India...and where students or protesters have been targeted, we have decided to create a mechanism to track the legal cases lodged by the governments."
The mechanism will help lawyers provide necessary legal aid.
Online platform
CJP website to provide legal assistance
Sibal also announced that the CJP will launch a website with details of students facing FIRs. The site will allow lawyers to join in providing pro bono or other legal assistance.
The former Union minister for Law and Justice urged that no legal action be taken against students and protesters, stressing the misuse of law.