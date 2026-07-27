Opposition uproar in Parliament on protest crackdown; both Houses adjourned

At the same time, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has submitted a notice for suspension of Rajya Sabha's business to discuss this "grave national importance" issue.

Outside Parliament, opposition MPs protested over the NEET issue and police action on protesters.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed FIRs are still being filed against student protesters in Bihar and West Bengal.

"I have heard that FIRs are still being filed against students in Bihar and Bengal," she said.