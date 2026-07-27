Opposition uproar in Parliament on protest crackdown; both Houses adjourned
What's the story
An uproar over the alleged police crackdown on student protesters has marred the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until 12 noon amid this development. The opposition is demanding a discussion on the use of pellet guns and plainclothes personnel during protests against NEET paper leaks. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking accountability.
Protest details
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement on FIRs against students
At the same time, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has submitted a notice for suspension of Rajya Sabha's business to discuss this "grave national importance" issue.
Outside Parliament, opposition MPs protested over the NEET issue and police action on protesters.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed FIRs are still being filed against student protesters in Bihar and West Bengal.
"I have heard that FIRs are still being filed against students in Bihar and Bengal," she said.
Bill introduction
SP MP questions effectiveness of stricter laws against paper leaks
Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda expressed confidence that Parliament would function smoothly despite opposition plans to corner the government on this issue.
The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. The bill proposes stricter measures to tackle paper leaks and establish fast-track courts for such cases.
It also increases penalties for leaking examination papers and organized paper leak syndicates.
Ban request
DMK demands immediate ban on NEET exam
However, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav questioned the effectiveness of stricter laws in preventing paper leaks, citing digital processes as potential vulnerabilities.
The DMK has moved adjournment motions in both Houses of Parliament seeking an immediate ban on NEET.
The party also demanded an investigation into the use of excessive force against students during protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Discussion demand
Congress MP submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Separately, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has sought a debate on the reported use of lathi-charge, tear gas, and pellet guns against peaceful demonstrators.
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has also submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on alleged excessive police action against students protesting over NEET paper leaks.
The opposition's demands for accountability and transparency continue to dominate the Monsoon Session proceedings as both Houses of Parliament resume their sessions.