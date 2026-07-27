China's factory profits slow as exports offset weak demand

For the first half of this year, industrial profits grew by 18.7%, a slight deceleration from the 18.8% growth rate observed in the January-May period.

This slowdown comes despite a strong recovery in industrial corporate earnings this year, which have jumped from barely positive growth in 2025 to double-digit gains.

The turnaround has been driven by an AI-led boom in chip and equipment manufacturing and an end to nearly three years of factory-gate deflation.