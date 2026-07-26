This alloy can withstand temperatures as high as 2,400°C
What's the story
A team of Chinese scientists has developed a groundbreaking alloy that can withstand extreme temperatures without losing its strength. The research, led by Sun Jun from Xian Jiaotong University, was published last month in the journal Nature. The new material is made using tantalum, a metal known for its hardness and flexibility. It retains exceptional load-bearing performance at temperatures as high as 2,400 degree Celsius.
Material properties
Tantalum alloys can exceed the temperature limit of superalloys
Most metals lose their strength and become malleable at temperatures around 60% of their melting point.
This is why nickel-based single crystal superalloys, commonly used in aircraft engines, can't exceed the 2,000-degree mark.
However, tantalum alloys are different. They can withstand temperatures above 2,000 degrees without losing their load-bearing capacity.
Alloy advantages
Properties of tantalum and its alloys
Tantalum is a very hard and flexible metal. It has a melting point of nearly 3,000 degree Celsius.
Alloys made from tantalum are among the few materials that can withstand extreme temperatures without losing their strength or load-bearing capacity.
This makes them an ideal candidate for applications in aerospace, hypersonic vehicles, and nuclear reactors where extreme heat and heavy loads are common.