Trump addresses rescheduled WHCA dinner, takes jabs at journalists, others
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump addressed the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night. The event was postponed from April after a shooting incident. During his hour-long address, Trump took jabs at journalists and political opponents but said his original speech was meant to be harsher. He ended by expressing "tremendous respect" for the media present and thanked the association for hosting him.
Media quip
Trump announces intention to run for 4th term
Trump joked that the media would be "broke" after his presidency.
He then announced his intention to run for a fourth term, saying, "I'm pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States."
He also called for term limits in Congress and shared a joke about a senator's text from his wife.
Rivalry remarks
President takes aim at multiple journalists
Trump also took aim at Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey, saying, "He's been killing me for years."
He also slammed CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, calling her reporting "fake" and telling her to smile. The president made jokes about her appearance as well.
He also criticized Anderson Cooper and Lawrence O'Donnell, and made a dig about Don Lemon for his low ratings and IQ on television.
Shooting reflection
Trump thanks those who helped during the shooting incident
Trump also reflected on the April shooting outside the ballroom, thanking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller for their bravery.
He joked about those who stood on tables during the attack, unsure if they were brave or foolish.
The president shook hands with Secret Service Officer Victor Gonzales, who received an award for his role in thwarting the April shooting.
Awards ceremony
Awards given out for various reporting on Trump
At the dinner, several journalists were awarded for their reporting on Trump.
The Wall Street Journal won an award for its report on Trump's letter to Jeffrey Epstein.
Tyler Pager was recognized for his reporting on Trump's first year in his second term after receiving a subpoena from the Justice Department earlier this month.
ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl directly addressed Trump, saying, "It matters that you came here tonight."