Google to increase Pixel 11 series prices
What's the story
Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, has confirmed an impending price hike for the upcoming Pixel 11 series. The news comes as a response to changing economic conditions and ongoing RAM supply issues due to AI data centers. The next generation of Pixel devices is set to be unveiled on August 12.
Pricing strategy
Barkat's statement on price hike
In an interview with 9to5Google, Barkat said, "Google has shielded our consumers from supply fluctuations for as long as possible." However, he admitted that the economics have changed fundamentally and Google isn't immune to these changes.
He also hinted at dynamic pricing adjustments for the Pixel lineup in response to supply realities.
Device specifications
Pixel 11 series to include base model, Pro, Pro XL
The Pixel 11 series is expected to include the base model, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold.
The entry-level variant is likely to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
It could also be powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor with up to 8GB RAM and as much as 256GB internal storage.
Camera and battery
What else we know about Pixel 11 series
The Pixel 11 is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP shooter with up to 100x zoom, and another sensor.
It may also sport a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
The device is expected to come with an upgraded battery compared to its predecessor, along with fast-charging support.