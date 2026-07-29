Saudi-US launch strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq, killing 9
What's the story
Saudi Arabia and the United States have launched targeted strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq. Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed that its headquarters across the country were targeted and that eight of its members were killed in joint Saudi-US strikes in Nineveh. The Saudi Ministry of Defense said the strikes were a response to recent drone attacks on petroleum facilities in Eastern Province and Riyadh, which were allegedly launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-aligned terrorist militias.
Attack details
PMF condemns attacks as 'highly dangerous escalation'
The Saudi Defense Ministry said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting its petroleum facilities.
"The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces," it added.
In a statement, the PMF said the attacks represent a "highly dangerous escalation" and a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.
Assessments of the situation and death toll tallies are underway, according to the statement.
Investigation ordered
Iraqi PM orders investigation into drone attacks
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. He is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed groups, denied involvement in the attacks and called Saudi claims "fabrications."
In an interview with state TV in Iran, an Iranian defense official rejected any link between projectiles fired from other nations and Saudi targets.
Attack report
CENTCOM reports over 30 drone attacks
CENTCOM reported over 30 drone attacks in the last 72 hours, which it said were directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
"The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," it said.
CENTCOM said from February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on US citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq.