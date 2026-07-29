Cause of death for Ben Affleck's mother Chris revealed
What's the story
Chris Affleck, the mother of Hollywood actors Ben and Casey Affleck, passed away on June 2 at the age of 83. The news was revealed last week. Now, the cause of death has been revealed to be cardiopulmonary arrest while she was "visiting her son's residence," per a report. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma (a type of pancreatic cancer) in December 2025 and given six months to live. This also led to her demise, the death certificate noted.
Career highlights
Affleck's early life and career
Born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, she graduated from Harvard University and spent 35 years as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008.
Apart from her teaching career, she was also a dedicated civil rights activist who taught literacy classes in Mississippi during the Freedom Summer campaign in 1964, according to her obituary.
Family details
Her marriage and family
Affleck was married to Timothy Affleck, with whom she had two sons, Ben (53) and Casey (50). The couple divorced when Ben was around 12 years old.
The former teacher supported her sons' acting careers from the beginning.
She is survived by her two sons and five grandchildren: Indiana (22), Violet (20), Atticus (18), Seraphina (17), and Sam (14).
Last moments
Details about her death
Affleck passed away peacefully in her sleep at Ben's Los Angeles home.
According to a report by Us Weekly, no autopsy was performed, and at the time of filing the death certificate, her remains were "in transit to Earth Funeral in Las Vegas."
Her obituary stated that Affleck was "suitably proud of her descendants' achievements," but delighted when they questioned or cleverly engaged authority.