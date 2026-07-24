Ben and Casey Affleck's mother, Chris, dies at 83
What's the story
Chris Affleck, the mother of Hollywood actors and Oscar winners Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, passed away on June 2. She was 83 years old. Her family confirmed her death on Thursday (local time). Notably, Affleck had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December last year and was reportedly given six months to live after her diagnosis.
Background
She dedicated 35 years to teaching
Born Christine Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, Affleck graduated from Harvard University.
She dedicated 35 years to teaching in public schools before retiring in 2008.
Throughout her life, she was a staunch advocate for civil rights and was one of the original Freedom Riders who traveled to the Deep South during the 1960s.
Family
She welcomed both her sons in the '70s
Affleck and her ex-husband Timothy Affleck welcomed their first child, Ben, in 1972. Their second son, Casey, was born in 1975.
The family moved to Massachusetts around this time as Affleck continued her teaching career.
Speaking about his parents to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Ben said, "My mother taught public school, went to Harvard... My dad had a more working-class lifestyle... He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard."
Career support
Affleck was a huge supporter of her sons' careers
Affleck played a crucial role in her sons' early Hollywood careers. She used her Harvard connections to introduce Ben to casting director Patty Collins, who helped him audition for commercials and TV movies.
She was also a huge supporter of their acting careers, famously attending the 1998 Oscars with Ben and Matt Damon. Ben and Damon won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting.
Final days
She fulfilled her dying wish before passing away
Affleck was reportedly given six months to live in December last year after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. However, her greatest wish was to see her grandson Atticus graduate from high school, her family revealed.
She attended the event with her family on May 31 and passed away peacefully in her sleep two days later.
She is survived by her sons and five grandchildren: Casey's kids Atticus and Indiana, Ben's kids Violet, Fin, and Sam.