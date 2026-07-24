Ben and Casey Affleck's mother, Chris, dies at 83

Affleck and her ex-husband Timothy Affleck welcomed their first child, Ben, in 1972. Their second son, Casey, was born in 1975.

The family moved to Massachusetts around this time as Affleck continued her teaching career.

Speaking about his parents to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Ben said, "My mother taught public school, went to Harvard... My dad had a more working-class lifestyle... He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard."