Haryanvi duo drops emotional song for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
What's the story
Sony Pictures Entertainment India has released an emotional song, Barsaat, in collaboration with the Haryanvi indie duo Banjaare and Sony Music India. The track is a tribute to Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) heartbreak when he realizes that his love interest MJ (Zendaya) has moved on without him. The film will release in theaters in India on Thursday.
Song details
Here's what Banjaare said about the song
Banjaare members Sumit and Anuj, who are lifelong Spider-Man fans, said that Barsaat was a fitting tribute to the beloved superhero.
They said, "We wrote it during a phase when we were navigating our own heartbreak and personal struggles."
"When we watched the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and saw Peter Parker trying to come to terms with the love of his life no longer remembering him, we instantly found echoes of 'Barsaat' in his journey."
Film details
About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The film will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
It will take fans through the superhero's new adventure and emotional journey as he comes to terms with MJ and all his friends and fellow Avengers forgetting him.
Meanwhile, Banjaare broke into the spotlight with their hit Bairan.
Before Barsaat, Sony Music India had dropped a BND anthem by GV Prakash Kumar.