Haryanvi duo drops emotional song for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' 

Banjaare members Sumit and Anuj, who are lifelong Spider-Man fans, said that Barsaat was a fitting tribute to the beloved superhero.

They said, "We wrote it during a phase when we were navigating our own heartbreak and personal struggles."

"When we watched the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and saw Peter Parker trying to come to terms with the love of his life no longer remembering him, we instantly found echoes of 'Barsaat' in his journey."