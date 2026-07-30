Assam flood situation still grim: Death toll rises to 78

Charaideo district is the worst-affected, with 1,37,561 people impacted by the floods. Sivasagar and Jorhat districts follow with 84,600 and 49,911 affected people, respectively.

The deluge has submerged 21 revenue circles and 551 villages across the seven flood-hit districts.

Around 21,523.08 hectares of crop area are also under water due to the floods.