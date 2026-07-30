Assam flood situation still grim: Death toll rises to 78
What's the story
The death toll in the ongoing Assam floods has gone up to 78 as three fresh fatalities were reported from Sivasagar and Golaghat districts. The latest victims include two from Sivasagar and one from Golaghat, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Wednesday. Over three lakh people remain affected across seven districts, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Kamrup Metropolitan.
Affected areas
Charaideo district worst affected
Charaideo district is the worst-affected, with 1,37,561 people impacted by the floods. Sivasagar and Jorhat districts follow with 84,600 and 49,911 affected people, respectively.
The deluge has submerged 21 revenue circles and 551 villages across the seven flood-hit districts.
Around 21,523.08 hectares of crop area are also under water due to the floods.
Rescue operations
Displaced people taking shelter in relief camps
More than 16,500 displaced people are currently taking shelter in 71 relief camps. Over 72,000 others are being provided assistance through 30 relief distribution centers.
Medical and veterinary teams are also working to provide aid in the affected areas.
The floods have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads, and public properties.
The ASDMA said over 11,000 animals have been washed away, while another 17,000 livestock have been affected.
Urban impact
Urban flooding in Kamrup Metropolitan district
In addition to riverine flooding, urban flooding is also being witnessed in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. Areas like Padumbari and Zoo Road are among those affected.
However, no population has been officially reported as affected by this urban flooding.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday and assured continued support from the central government for relief and restoration efforts in Assam.
Weather alert
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in northeast
More rain has been predicted for the state in the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland from July 30 to August 1.
An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district. The IMD cautioned that these rains could worsen waterlogging and increase the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas.