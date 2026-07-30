Billions will use personal AI agents within 5 years: Zuckerberg
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that personal artificial intelligence (AI) agents will become a part of daily life for billions of people in the next five years. He made the bold claim during Meta's latest quarterly earnings call, where he envisioned a future where these AI assistants could help with everything from finances to relationships.
AI evolution
AI agents to become daily necessities
Zuckerberg envisions a future where AI evolves from today's chatbot experience to software that understands individual priorities and works toward achieving personal goals.
He said, "I think that it's extremely unlikely if you look out five years from now...that you don't have billions of people with a personal agent that understands your goals and that is just working on your behalf 24/7."
Potential applications
AI's role in daily life
Zuckerberg believes these AI agents could assist users with a range of everyday tasks, from managing finances and health to organizing household responsibilities and providing support in personal relationships.
Zuckerberg also suggested that messaging platforms like WhatsApp will play an increasingly central role as users start interacting with multiple AI assistants throughout the day.
He noted that WhatsApp is already Meta's leading platform for conversations with Meta AI, making it a key gateway for future AI experiences.
Financial commitment
Investor concerns over Meta's AI spending
Despite the ambitious vision, investors are wary of the huge financial commitment needed to make it a reality.
Meta continues to invest billions into AI infrastructure, computing capacity, and new hardware.
The company reported free cash flow of $784 million for the quarter, a sharp decline from $8.55 billion during the same period last year.
The drop reflects the rising cost of expanding AI capabilities and building the computing infrastructure needed to train and deploy future models.