'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens at humongous ₹72cr in India
What's the story
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has taken the Indian box office by storm. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in lead roles, reportedly grossed over ₹72 crore on its opening day. This impressive figure surpasses the debut collections of other major Indian films such as Pathaan and Dhurandhar.
Record-breaking debut
'Spider-Man' tops charts with ₹72.44 crore collection
On Thursday (July 30), the superhero film raked in ₹72.44 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film's net collection stood at ₹60.6 crore on its first day, breaking previous records held by Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. In comparison, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earned ₹60cr net in three days.
It also surpassed the opening day collections of Pathaan which earned ₹67.19 crore on Day 1. Kantara Chapter 1 had earned ₹73.29 crore, though.
Box office potential
Film could become highest-grossing Hollywood film in India
With its impressive opening day collection, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has the potential to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.
If it continues to perform well, it could surpass Avatar: The Way of Water's ₹477.5 crore and Avengers: Endgame's ₹445 crore collections.
Early estimates suggest that the film has already grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
Cast and crew
Everything to know about the film
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.
The official synopsis teases a new chapter in Peter Parker's life as he fights crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him.