'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens at humongous ₹72cr in India

On Thursday (July 30), the superhero film raked in ₹72.44 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's net collection stood at ₹60.6 crore on its first day, breaking previous records held by Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. In comparison, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earned ₹60cr net in three days.

It also surpassed the opening day collections of Pathaan which earned ₹67.19 crore on Day 1. Kantara Chapter 1 had earned ₹73.29 crore, though.