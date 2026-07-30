'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' review: All heart but feels anticlimactic
What's the story
Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man returned to theaters on Thursday in his fourth solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And, the two-and-a-half-hour film is just that: a small (and pretty straightforward) part of a big universe. Does Peter Parker get relegated to a singular piece in the bigger scheme of things? Read the review to find out.
#1
We meet a lonely and forgotten Peter
Broken and lonely, we meet post-No Way Home Peter (exceptionally enjoyable Tom Holland), who's fighting crime double-time as he has no personal life—no one remembers him, and he's dealing with the brutal death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).
While battling, rather avoiding, his inner demons, weird things start happening to Peter's body.
Right when he's extremely vulnerable, an enigmatic but dangerous foe creeps up.
#2
'Being married to the job never ends well'
As Peter fights street-level goons and this unknown new threat—all while dealing with his changing body—we get a crash course in "being married to the job never ends well."
Giving Peter this sane advice is his aide, police captain Jean DeWolff (Liza Colón-Zayas). Another adult mentoring/supporting Spidey is The Punisher/Frank Castle (a well-restrained Jon Bernthal).
Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has a small role, too.
#3
Peter's 'reunion' with MJ and Ned is sweetest
While Peter might've accepted that being a superhero is a solitary business, he soon finds out that his definition of protecting his dear ones might not be completely fruitful.
Once again, he encounters his former lover MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and it is in these moments of carefree reunion (he's still anonymous to them) that the film shines the brightest.
#4
There's momentary jubilation and extreme relatability, but...
In true MCU fashion, our hero realizes his biggest strength is human connection and "people who love you don't love you because you're special; they do because you're you."
Once our depressed and forlorn protagonist opens his heart, the battle is quickly won (spectacularly, as well; look out for the climactic fight scene!).
There's momentary jubilation and extreme relatability, yet you remain underwhelmed.
#5
Could this have been an email?
Sadly, I couldn't help but feel Brand New Day could have been an email (aka a flashback montage somewhere), especially after No Way Home, which was a perfect grand finale for the adventures of Spider-Man.
Is Disney greenlighting Spider-Man films just because of his fan-following? Looking at hundreds of young Marvel fans donning Spidey-themed outfits in the theater today, I had to wonder.
#6
Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars
The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial is still thoroughly enjoyable. It has immaculate action, sharp quips, and a lot of heart. But once the credits roll up, you feel empty—as if Marvel held your hand, took you on a journey, only to drop you off at the beginning.
Sadie Sink and Florence Pugh give good performances in their short but concise roles.
Overall verdict: 3/5.