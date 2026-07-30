'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' review: All heart but feels anticlimactic

Broken and lonely, we meet post-No Way Home Peter (exceptionally enjoyable Tom Holland), who's fighting crime double-time as he has no personal life—no one remembers him, and he's dealing with the brutal death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

While battling, rather avoiding, his inner demons, weird things start happening to Peter's body.

Right when he's extremely vulnerable, an enigmatic but dangerous foe creeps up.