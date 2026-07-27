Who's The Punisher? Find out before 'Spider-Man 4' releases

Before becoming one of Marvel's most feared vigilantes, Frank (Jon Bernthal) was a decorated Marine and family man in New York.

His life changed forever when his wife and two children were killed in what seemed like a gang-related shooting in Central Park.

This tragedy set him on a violent path of revenge, turning him into The Punisher, a one-man army against organized crime.

However, the truth behind their deaths was more complex than it initially appeared.