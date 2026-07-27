Who's The Punisher? Find out before 'Spider-Man 4' releases
What's the story
Ahead of the much-anticipated Marvel and Sony release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans must know that we will see Tom Holland's Spider-Man in his fourth solo outing, and this time, he has no allies. In the third movie, No Way Home, everyone had forgotten Peter Parker, leaving him without any friends, lover, or superhero comrades. However, there is one character who might help him: The Punisher aka Frank Castle.
Origin story
The birth of The Punisher
Before becoming one of Marvel's most feared vigilantes, Frank (Jon Bernthal) was a decorated Marine and family man in New York.
His life changed forever when his wife and two children were killed in what seemed like a gang-related shooting in Central Park.
This tragedy set him on a violent path of revenge, turning him into The Punisher, a one-man army against organized crime.
However, the truth behind their deaths was more complex than it initially appeared.
Ideological clash
Frank's 1st appearance in 'Daredevil' Season 2
The Punisher made his MCU debut in Daredevil Season 2, where he quickly became one of the most interesting characters.
While Matt Murdock believed in justice through the legal system, Frank believed criminals needed stricter punishment.
Their ideological conflict was a defining part of the season.
After being arrested and put on trial, Karen Page helped uncover those responsible for his family's deaths, including Major Ray Schoonover, his former commanding officer turned drug trafficker known as The Blacksmith.
Solo series
Netflix's 'The Punisher'
Netflix's spin-off The Punisher premiered in 2017, expanding Frank's story beyond revenge.
Season 1 revealed his connection to Project Cerberus, an illegal covert military operation linked to heroin trafficking and CIA corruption.
It also introduced Micro, a former NSA analyst framed for trying to expose the truth. The two formed an alliance while Frank faced off against Billy Russo (his frenemy).
The second or last season took a more personal approach with Frank protecting young Amy Bendix from Billy's revenge.
Reunion
'Daredevil: Born Again' role
After years, Frank returned in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Matt sought him out while investigating White Tiger's death.
Their reunion was widely appreciated by the audiences.
The season also saw corrupt police officers using The Punisher's skull symbol for themselves, a development that Frank strongly rejected.
By the end of the season, he was imprisoned in Wilson Fisk's illegal prison but escaped (as revealed in a post-credits scene).
Upcoming special
'The Punisher: One Last Kill' and his future appearance
The next chapter was The Punisher: One Last Kill, a new Marvel Television Special Presentation that debuted in May on Disney+.
The project bridged the gap between Frank's escape in Daredevil: Born Again and his future appearances in the MCU.
Now, it remains to be seen how this vigilante will come to Spidey's rescue.
Brand New Day releases in India on Thursday.