'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' targets ₹50cr opening in India
What's the story
Tom Holland's upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is creating a buzz with its impressive advance booking numbers. The movie, which is set to release this weekend, has reportedly raked in an estimated ₹25cr gross from opening-day pre-sales alone across India. With three days still left for its release on Thursday, the film is expected to break records and become one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2026. Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon co-star.
Box office expectations
'Brand New Day' could challenge 'Avengers: Endgame'
The superhero film's advance booking has surpassed trade expectations, with estimates suggesting a historic opening.
Trade analysts predict the final opening-day pre-sales could reach ₹35cr gross, setting it on course to hit the ₹50cr mark on its opening day.
Sacnilk reported that the film is tracking a ₹50-60cr opening. If it achieves this feat, it could be a major contender against Avengers: Endgame, which earned an estimated ₹65cr opening in India.
Ticket pricing
Ticket prices, 'Avengers' effect, and more
Despite the ticket prices being around ₹300, with some premium formats going much higher (in some cases even crossing ₹3,000), Spider-Man: Brand New Day has seen a surge in advance bookings.
The film's popularity is also attributed to the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which has reportedly boosted ticket sales worldwide.
The movie is currently tracking a massive opening of over $212 million to $255 million at the US box office and a worldwide debut around $550 million.