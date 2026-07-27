'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' targets ₹50cr opening in India

The superhero film's advance booking has surpassed trade expectations, with estimates suggesting a historic opening.

Trade analysts predict the final opening-day pre-sales could reach ₹35cr gross, setting it on course to hit the ₹50cr mark on its opening day.

Sacnilk reported that the film is tracking a ₹50-60cr opening. If it achieves this feat, it could be a major contender against Avengers: Endgame, which earned an estimated ₹65cr opening in India.