Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 07:35 pm

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is an epic conclusion to 'Homecoming' trilogy

Riding on huge expectations, Sony/Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in Indian theaters on Thursday. And, after witnessing the magic onscreen for nearly three hours, we can say, the hype was worth it. Tom Holland's Peter Parker truly emerges as the protagonist, maturing like never before. Emotions run high and action scenes charm. Here's our spoiler-free review to help you decide.

Beginning Parker and Doctor Strange's goof-up leads to leak in multiverse

As we saw in the trailer, Parker and his close ones are suffering as his Spider-Man identity is out in the world. Thus, Parker approaches Doctor Strange to cast a spell, making everyone forget the face behind Spider-Man's mask. But due to disruptions, the spell goes awry, opening up the universe to multiple universes. And, enter previous Marvel Cinematic Universe supervillains.

Antagonists OG supervillains take cream, 20 years of cinema comes together

Apart from the generation that has seen Holland as the first Spider-Man, this new film will appeal to even the earlier generations who have grown up watching the previous movies. From Doc Ock to Green Goblin to Electro, these characters might have been the bad guys but seeing them again makes you nostalgic either way. Director Jon Watts gives them humane arcs here too.

Mentions Visuals are truly excellent, 'wow' moments found in abundance

Keeping aside the iconic characters' re-entry, the movie retains Marvel's comic flavor with a very promising cameo from another Marvel superhero. (Watch out!) The visuals are fantastic with action scenes achieving mastery. You won't get time to look away, especially during the runtime's last 40 minutes. We won't be spoiling anything but rest assured, all Spider-Man fans will come out of the halls satisfied.

Verdict Several interesting things are waiting for you in post-credits

Tip: If you're new to Marvel movies, do keep seated till all the credits are over. Also, by the end, the title of this film will find a new meaning. Don't miss out on experiencing this nostalgia-packed ride on the big screens. Verdict: We give it 4.5/5.