The five teaser-trailers that got maximum views in 24hrs globally

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 08:01 pm

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer most viewed in 24 hours

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer created sensation upon release, as it came after much delay. The 3.03-minute-long clip dealt with the concept of multiverse, which was started by Loki in the Disney+ Hotstar series, hence it looked unique. Naturally, this appeal also translated to huge viewership (355mn), making the Tom Holland-led film the most watched teaser-trailer in 24hrs globally. Let's check the rest four.

Number 2

'Avengers: Endgame' comes next; trailer got 289 million views

Trailer of Avengers: Endgame that was released in 2019 comes next. This means the web slinger managed to topple its colleagues' offering that was one of the last films of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, and was the highest-grosser of all time from 2019 to March 2021. Its trailer garnered a viewership of 289 million across the world.

Number 3

Trailer of 'Avengers: Infinity War' sits at third place

The third place has been occupied by Avengers: Infinity War, the predecessor of Endgame. The film arrived to the theaters a year earlier to Endgame, and three years after Avengers: Age of Ultron. The visual effects in Infinity War left massive impact, which also got an Oscar nod. Its trailer was watched by some 230 million people within just 24 hours of its release.

Number four

Simba roars! 'The Lion King' (2019) grabs the fourth spot

The fourth most watched trailer within 24 hours of it hitting platforms is finally something that's not a product of the Marvel Studios. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King was a 2019 outing, which revisited the tale of Simba, Mufasa, Pumba and their clan. In terms of viewership at 224.6 million, the trailer of this musical drama comes pretty close to Infinity War.

Number 5

Trailer of 'It: Chapter One' ends list, only horror outing

Trailer of It: Chapter One rounds up the list of top five most viewed trailers across the world in 24 hours. The only horror outing in this compilation, the Andy Muschietti directorial is based on a Stephen King novel. Its trailer was watched by 197 million people, when it released, and the film too set the box office on fire. Happy trailer watching!