Maharashtra: 2 women found dead, 2 men critical in Sangli
What's the story
In a suspected case of mass suicide, two women were found dead and two men were left critically ill in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rameja Alauddin Patil (45) and Kajal Sameer Patil (30). The male members of the family, Alauddin Makbool Patil and Sameer Alauddin Patil, are now undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Discovery details
Neighbors rushed the 4 to a hospital
The incident took place at their home on Dhalgaon Road in Nangole village in Maharashtra's Sangli district. An elderly woman in the household discovered the four adults unconscious and raised an alarm with neighbors. Upon arrival, the neighbours found all four unresponsive and rushed them to the hospital. The neighbors then rushed all four to a hospital for immediate medical attention.
Investigation progress
Police suspect incident was intentional
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Salunkhe and Police Inspector Jyotiram Patil inspected the scene. They found four glasses, a knife, sliced lemons, and an animal poison chemical during their investigation. These findings led officials to suspect that the incident was intentional. The two children of Sameer Patil were found safe and are now in protective custody. The Kavathe Mahankal Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances behind this tragic incident.