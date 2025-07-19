Maharashtra: 2 women dead, 2 men critical in suspected poisoning
A suspected case of mass poisoning has shaken Nangole village in Maharashtra's Sangli district.
On Friday morning, two women from the Patil family—Rameja Alauddin Patil (45) and Kajal Sameer Patil (30)—were found dead, while two men are fighting for their lives in hospital.
Thankfully, two children from the household are safe and under protective care.
How the incident unfolded
Police believe the family may have consumed a poisonous substance, though it's not yet clear how or why this happened.
An elderly relative found the adults unconscious and raised the alarm.
At the scene, investigators recovered four glasses, a knife, sliced lemons, and a toxic chemical meant for animals.
Officers Sunil Salunkhe and Jyotiram Patil are leading a detailed probe as they work to uncover what led to this tragedy.