Maharashtra: 2 women dead, 2 men critical in suspected poisoning

How the incident unfolded

Police believe the family may have consumed a poisonous substance, though it's not yet clear how or why this happened.

An elderly relative found the adults unconscious and raised the alarm.

At the scene, investigators recovered four glasses, a knife, sliced lemons, and a toxic chemical meant for animals.

Officers Sunil Salunkhe and Jyotiram Patil are leading a detailed probe as they work to uncover what led to this tragedy.