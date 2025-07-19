Next Article
Amethi's Kalashnikov plant to deliver 7,000 rifles to Army soon
The IRRPL factory in Amethi is about to hand over 7,000 new AK-203 rifles to the Indian Army in the next few weeks.
This delivery is part of a massive ₹5,200 crore deal for over six lakh rifles by 2032.
IRRPL's CEO, Maj Gen S K Sharma, says they're fully committed to wrapping up the contract ahead of schedule.
IRRPL's production targets and future plans
IRRPL has already supplied 48,000 rifles and plans to add another 15,000 by year-end. The goal is full "Made in India" production by December.
From 2026, they'll speed things up—making about 12,000 rifles each month.
The plant isn't just about guns: it employs over 260 people (including Russian experts), wants to hire more locals soon, and may branch out into other Kalashnikov parts down the line.