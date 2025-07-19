Amethi's Kalashnikov plant to deliver 7,000 rifles to Army soon

IRRPL's production targets and future plans

IRRPL has already supplied 48,000 rifles and plans to add another 15,000 by year-end. The goal is full "Made in India" production by December.

From 2026, they'll speed things up—making about 12,000 rifles each month.

The plant isn't just about guns: it employs over 260 people (including Russian experts), wants to hire more locals soon, and may branch out into other Kalashnikov parts down the line.