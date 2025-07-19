Mangaluru man scams people with fake loans, arrested

How the scam was executed

Saldanha would invite people to his high-security bungalow, collect huge upfront "fees," and then disappear.

In just three months, he moved over ₹40 crore through one bank account and asked for advance payments called "stamp duty," ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore.

His bungalow had secret passages, CCTV cameras, and hidden bunkers—making it tough for police to track him down.

Investigators think more victims might come forward as they dig deeper.