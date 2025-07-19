Mangaluru man scams people with fake loans, arrested
Rohan Saldanha, a 45-year-old from Mangaluru, has been arrested after allegedly scamming businessmen across India out of ₹200 crore.
He promised big business loans and real estate deals that never existed.
The case came to light when a saree merchant from Andhra Pradesh lost ₹40 lakh to his scheme.
How the scam was executed
Saldanha would invite people to his high-security bungalow, collect huge upfront "fees," and then disappear.
In just three months, he moved over ₹40 crore through one bank account and asked for advance payments called "stamp duty," ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore.
His bungalow had secret passages, CCTV cameras, and hidden bunkers—making it tough for police to track him down.
Investigators think more victims might come forward as they dig deeper.