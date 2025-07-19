J&K police conduct raids to bust terrorist recruitment networks
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Intelligence unit just carried out raids at 10 spots across Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar.
The goal? To break up sleeper cells and stop recruitment networks that have been drawing local youth into militancy.
This move follows fresh intelligence about active efforts to pull young people into terrorism.
Operations Sindoor and Nader launched after Pahalgam attack
These raids specifically targeted sleeper cells tied to Pakistan-based groups.
It's all part of a bigger push after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April, which took 26 lives, including tourists.
Since then, India has launched Operation Sindoor—hitting nine militant sites across the border—and Operation Nader in Tral, where security forces neutralized several operatives and seized weapons.
The message is clear: authorities are stepping up efforts to keep the region safer for everyone.