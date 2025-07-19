J&K police conduct raids to bust terrorist recruitment networks

Operations Sindoor and Nader launched after Pahalgam attack

These raids specifically targeted sleeper cells tied to Pakistan-based groups.

It's all part of a bigger push after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April, which took 26 lives, including tourists.

Since then, India has launched Operation Sindoor—hitting nine militant sites across the border—and Operation Nader in Tral, where security forces neutralized several operatives and seized weapons.

The message is clear: authorities are stepping up efforts to keep the region safer for everyone.