Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested in Punjab

Rajgarh has about 12 criminal cases against him, including murder and involvement in arranging fake passports.

He was already on the National Investigation Agency's radar for helping another gangster escape with a fake passport, reportedly paying ₹25 lakh for it.

Despite being arrested before and even helping his father win a local election after getting bail, Rajgarh kept up his gang connections.

The NIA raided his house in September 2024 as part of their wider crackdown on those linked to Moosewala's murder.

